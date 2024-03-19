ILMAR RAAG ⟩ This is not only a matter of failed integration. The problem is deeper

The recommendation «If you don't like it, leave!» is a little too simple for real life.

With the realistically best integration policy, 90 percent of people with a Russian background will speak Estonian in 30 years. 30 percent of them no longer use Russian at home. Another 30 percent speak Estonian without an accent.

But in any case, about 20 percent of people will remain who believe that Estonia has not behaved honestly towards them. Another 30 percent would live and work somewhere else, but they just don’t know how to leave. It is interesting that there are also at least 20 percent of Estonians who think that the Estonian state has failed.

This is the ideal situation where society is stable as a whole.

But let us come back to those who voted for Putin in Estonia. Their behavior is very normal because Vladimir I has forced them into an extreme identity crisis. No realistic integration policy would have prevented this.

But the truth is, if we cannot make a better value proposition now, we have more to lose than integration policy. Russian propaganda actually plays a relatively small role here. The problem is deeper.