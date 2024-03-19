JEVGENI KRIŠTAFOVITŠ ⟩ The police were mistaken – a support action on the Estonian-Russian border does not require coordination

And even a public meeting, if it takes place without prior registration, is not prohibited in Estonia. However, if such a meeting has an organizer, they must bear in mind the responsibility for possible consequences if the situation at the meeting suddenly gets out of control or there is a danger to the participants.

The police can only ban a public meeting or event that is against the law. Organizers may be searched for or other investigative and surveillance procedures may be carried out only if the activities of the organizers contain elements of guilt. For example, if the symbol of the aggressor country or its armed forces appeared in a public space instead of the flag of Ukraine.

Therefore, the desire of the police to ensure the safety of protest participants as well as public order is commendable, but a lack of coordination does not automatically make any public expression of opinion illegal.

There have already been cases in the past when police in Narva have arrested activists to prevent statements with an anti-war context from appearing on the asphalt. The court declared these detentions illegal and ordered the police to pay compensation for depriving people of their freedom. If this happens again, new appeals to the court will follow.