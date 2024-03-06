«China tried to minimize the damage and deny the incident,» said Yukai Zeng, who works at the NATO center in Riga. «We believe that China didn't want knowledge of the incident to spread widely and for its impact to spill over into other areas and relationships with the countries involved in the incident or even with Russia,» noted Zeng, who added that the incident indeed made relations between countries more complicated.

Thus, according to Zeng, the Chinese first tried to shrug off the guilt, speculating that maybe another ship was above the gas pipe when it burst.

«And when that wasn't possible, they treated what happened as an accident,» Zeng added.

There were also more extreme notes: for example, He Wenping, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, expressed the opinion that blaming China and Russia was a smokescreen for the real culprit (the Western countries), or a strategy to mislead the public.

China's official position at the time was that the weather was poor in the Gulf of Finland on the night of Oct. 8, but that no anomalies were found in the movement of the container ship Newnew Polar Bear, and that China has long advocated for the international community to strengthen the security of cross-border infrastructure.