However, what exactly to prescribe by a law, what conditions to provide for limiting the right to vote of non-citizens is a matter of decision of the legislator. Right is subjective and depends on the person. If there is no person, there is no right either. The coverage of the Estonian Constitution is wide. What arises from Section 156 is a pragmatic norm.

Citizenship – the link with the state – is not just a formal criterion. It is a direct link, rights and duties arise from citizenship, which in the case of a person with Russian citizenship means the right to elect the president of the aggressor state, its so-called parliament, and in the case of a male person of the relevant age, the obligation to go and serve in the Russian army. And, alongside that, the right to elect the representative body of a municipality in the Republic of Estonia. Somehow like the new party KOOS, or is KOV [abbreviation for municipality in Estonian – ed.] somehow United Russia?

Since the Constitution explicitly provides the possibility to establish conditions by law, in my opinion, it would be highly questionable and strange to amend the Constitution. A sensible norm would be a change in law. I look forward to the debate over the norm, although I do not rule out that KOVs will be elected as usual.