Estonia not to close border for period of Russian presidential election

In Estonia, Russian citizens living here will only be able to vote in the elections on the territory of the embassy of Russia in Tallinn. Just as the number of Russian diplomatic missions here was cut down to a minimum in spring 2022, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, by closing the missions in Tartu and Narva, also the number of polling stations has been reduced to a minimum from the previous nine.

In essence, of course, what will happen on March 17 is not an election, but yet another day for the re-election of Vladimir Putin. This is also the position expressed by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: this is not an election, but electoral fraud, Postimees said.

The Russian embassy has announced that temporary polling stations will be set up on the Estonian-Russian border. For example, only 140 meters from the border in Ivangorod, as well as near the border crossings of Koidula and Luhamaa, as well as near Saatse, in southeastern Estonia.

Estonia will not follow Finland's suit and close the border. This means that, for example, Russian citizens living in Narva can go and vote at the polling station in neighboring Ivangorod.