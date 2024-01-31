Teachers accept governments offer to end strike

EHL leader Reemo Voltri told reporters at a press conference in the afternoon that he and the minister of education were coming from the public conciliator's office, where an agreement to end the labor dispute was inked.

According to the agreement, the minimum wage for teachers will be retroactively increased to 1,820 euros a month starting from Jan. 1. Additionally, it was stipulated that negotiations for a collective agreement must begin and the agreement must be signed no later than on Dec. 31.

As part of the collective agreement still to be negotiated, the average wage for teachers will increase to at least 120 percent of the national average wage by 2027. Furthermore, the agreement will address improvements in teachers' working conditions, including a career model and a salary model.

With this, the strike comes to an end, and a labor peace obligation will be in effect until the end of the year. If either party fails to fulfill their commitments, the other party has the right to terminate the labor peace.