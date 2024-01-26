Shortage of qualified teachers is greater in Estonia than previously thought

In addition, the number of teachers with insufficient subject-specific competencies is a problem: of the nearly 500 teachers in the audit sample who teach natural and exact sciences in basic schools, more than a quarter were not trained to teach these subjects.

The National Audit Office finds that the Ministry of Education and Research is drifting further from its targets set in the action plan for ensuring the next generation of teachers. Although the target set there is that 90 percent of teachers in general education schools must comply with qualification requirements by 2026, the target is unlikely to be met. Whilst in 2014, 90.2 percent of teachers met the qualification requirements according to educational statistics database Haridussilm, their share had fallen to 81.2 percent by 2022. The target will be moved even further when Estonian language proficiency is added to the qualification requirements from Aug. 1 this year.

«The audit revealed that there are no correct data on the qualification requirements of teachers,» said Rauno Vinni, audit manager at the National Audit Office. «In the sample of the National Audit Office's audit, about one in four teachers of natural and exact sciences did not meet the qualification requirements.»