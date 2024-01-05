Vehicle passage between Estonia, Russia to be halted at Narva checkpoint from February

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Russia has issued a diplomatic note to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the closure of the Ivangorod border point. According to this note, starting Feb. 1, the Ivangorod border point will be closed to road traffic due to renovation works, hence also discontinuing vehicle traffic through the Narva checkpoint.

«Pedestrian crossing will remain open,» Tsahkna said, adding that, as per the Russian diplomatic note, the renovation works at the Ivangorod border point are expected to last until the end of 2025.

«We'll see what happens. From our side, we will continue usual operations at the border,» he said.