Migrant pressure on Estonian border from the east on upward trend

The Russian border guard service announced on Thursday evening that they had detained two groups of foreigners, 23 people from South Asia in total, who were seeking to illegally cross the Russian-Estonian border in the Pechory district.

Six of the persons did not have documents authorizing them to leave Russia and they are now subject to criminal investigation. The others are being dealt with pursuant to administrative procedure and they face a fine and deportation from Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian border guard service announced that they had detained eight people from South Asia who were trying to cross the border into Estonia to seek better living conditions in the European Union.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, 11 people from the Middle East and North Africa were detained in the Oudova district, who were also aiming to cross the border into Estonia. On Dec. 21, the Estonian Border Guard detained eight foreigners in the Setomaa municipality who had arrived in Estonia illegally.