PHOTOS ⟩ Construction work on Section 2 of Estonian-Russian border completed

Together with the first section of the border, completed last summer, the construction of border facilities has now been completed on 63 kilometers -- almost half of the 135-kilometer land border with Russia.

The construction of the second section of the border started where the first one ended -- at Lake Vaniku -- with Section 2 extending all the way to Piusa River. The new section of the border includes a pontoon-supported patrol track across Lake Vaniku. The second section of the border infrastructure is the longest of the sections into which the land border was divided. It has a very varied landscape, with forests interspersed with marshland and parts of the area flooded in spring.

The director general of the Police and Border Guard Board, Egert Belitsev, described the construction of the border as important for ensuring Estonia's internal security and national security.