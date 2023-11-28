Estonia, Finland want to investigate NewNew Polar Bear vessel in China

An initial positive signal from China is said to have been received, but in general the situation is still vague and the details still need to be negotiated. NewNew Polar Bear is currently en route from Arkhangelsk, Russia to the port of Tianjin, China and is expected to arrive at its destination on Nov. 29.

Estonia and Finland have achieved initial contact with China, but have not yet had the opportunity to carry out investigative actions, Kauri Sinkevicius, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said.

«As far as we know, the legal aid application has not yet been processed, but China can comment on the legal aid request processing more precisely at present,» Sinkevicius said.

Postimees has previously sent an inquiry on this issue to the Chinese embassy, but has not received a response from them.

«We are in constant contact with China and are ready to send our own person there for further actions in cooperation with the Chinese authorities, which would contribute to the criminal investigation in Estonia,» Liisa Toots, spokespeople for the Foreign Ministry, said.

On Oct. 8, damage was registered in the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, and an underwater communications cable was also damaged.