Interior minister: Estonia not rushing to close border crossing points

«Of course we are ready to close the border crossing points, but we are not going to do it just for the sake of doing it or for image. Estonia is not so weak that we cannot handle a few dozen migrants over the course of a week,» Laanemets said at the government's press conference.

According to him, closing the borders at this moment would be an overreaction and would rather show weakness to the enemy and also incite a sense of fear in Estonian society, which is obviously one of Russia's goals.

However, Estonia has made all the necessary preparations to immediately close the border crossing points with Russia if necessary..

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna added that it is most likely that in a situation where Finland is closing the border points with Russia, migration pressure will move to the Estonian region.