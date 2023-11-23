PM: Situation on Estonia-Russia border stable

The head of government said that the police have turned back 30 individuals from Africa and the Middle East at the border, as they had no grounds for staying in or entering Estonia.

"A significant migration attack is underway against Finland. For Estonia, thus far, we are experiencing a low-intensity migration attack. Under normal circumstances, Russia would not allow such individuals across its border," Kallas said at a government press conference on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that Russia's actions are not surprising and Estonia is prepared for them.

"We are monitoring the situation at the border with heightened attention and we're are ready for the possibility that the pressure on the border may increase," she stated.