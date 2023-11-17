Estonian border guard installs concrete obstacles on Narva bridge

«We prepared these concrete blocks in case the Estonian government decides to follow the example of neighboring countries and close the border with the Russian Federation in order to prevent a wave of illegal migrants,» Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border checkpoint, said.

Liiva added that since the Ivangorod border crossing point on the Russian side will be closed for repairs from February 1, these concrete blocks will restrict the movement of vehicles on the bridge during the closure period.

Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said on Thursday that Estonia is maintaining extreme vigilance.

«Today [yesterday - ed.], eight Somali nationals attempted to cross the border and were sent back to Russia. We have received information that there have been similar cases at other border crossing points in Russia. As of now, this situation has not progressed,» Laanemets said.

Head of the Border Guard Veiko Kommusaar, who spoke with the daily on Thursday, said that third country nationals do not get this far just like that and current events can be considered a migration attack in the direction of Estonia.