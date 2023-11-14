IN FOCUS ⟩ Eesti Energia plays Russian roulette with people’s money in the United States

"This is essentially the end of the federal oil shale program under George W. Bush, Enefit had the last active RD&D lease from that era," said Ashley Davidson, representative of the environmental group Grand Canyon Trust, which led the water permit court battle. The fuel giant Shell abandoned the development due to a lack of perspective already in 2013, followed by others.

Eesti Energia's oil shale project in the US - from high expectations to setbacks

2006

The board of Eesti Energia starts investigating the possibility of investing in oil shale mining and oil production in the US state of Utah.

2010

November

The board of Eesti Energia makes a proposal to the supervisory board and the minister of economic affairs and communications to launch the Utah project. The supervisory board votes against the proposal, considering it too risky.

December

The management board reiterates the proposal and cites another interested party, who would otherwise buy a 100% stake in the company that owns the oil shale deposit.

2011

January

After a visit to Utah, the supervisory board of Eesti Energia decides to buy a 100% stake for 29.6 million euros.

2013

January

It emerges that producing oil from Utah oil shale is more expensive and complicated than expected. Eesti Energia board member Harri Mikk resigns.

2015

February

Eesti Energia board announces that the production of oil from Utah oil shale with Enefit’s technology is not profitable, Eesti Energia writes down the project by 26 million euros.

Enefit American Oil, owned by Eesti Energia, sells an expiring water permit to the electric cooperative Deseret for 10 US dollars for it to extend the permit and lease back the water. Environmentalists challenge the illegal scheme in court.

2016

December

National Audit Office’s audit on the state of the Utah project.

2018

Environmentalists challenge permit granted to Enefit American Oil for infrastructure investment on federal land in court.

2023

Fall

Court forces Deseret to annull the illegal water lease contract with Enefit American Oil. Enefit American Oil announces the termination of its contract with the US government. Eesti Energia announces preparations to end business operations in Utah.