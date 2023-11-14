IN FOCUS ⟩ Eesti Energia plays Russian roulette with people’s money in the United States

- Eesti Energia is preparing to end business operations in Utah
- The oil shale project has cost 65 million euros
- The scheming carried out to obtain a water permit ended in defeat
Eesti Energia's plan to start producing oil shale oil in the United States ended in failure and litigation in the US revealed that Russian roulette was played with Estonian taxpayers' money from the start.
Eesti Energia announced on Thursday that the group is preparing to end business operations in Utah. The schedule is being determined. Documents sent from the US show that there is no hope of recovering the money lost in Utah - 65 million euros according to Eesti Energia - due to the scheme that was terminated under the pressure of the court and other mistakes that were made.
Enefit American Oil (EAO), owned by a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, is not getting a drop of water for oil shale mining and oil production (380 million tons was anticipated), it was determined in a Utah state court at the end of August this year. Another legal dispute with environmentalists - similar to that of the oil plant in Estonia - remained pending.
A few weeks before that, Enefit withdrew from a research, development and demonstration (RD&D) lease with the US government.
The lease is scheduled to expire on November 30. EAO said that “upon extensive consideration of business plans” it does not wish to continue with the development and will relinquish the land by the deadline.
EAO CEO Ryan Clerico said that it was not possible to extend the lease, but it was possible to apply for a commercial lease, which EAO abandoned due to the cumbersome and expensive transition process.