Estonian PM apologizes to teachers

«First and foremost, I deeply apologize for my inappropriate remark during Thursday's press conference in response to journalists' questions,» Kallas wrote on Saturday. «I understand that it offended teachers when I suggested that during their strike, they should advocate for the car tax to enable the state to raise their salaries. It was an inappropriate, irrelevant, and failed statement.»

«Along with the apology, I would like to provide a small explanation as to why such an idea slipped out in the first place,» Kallas added. «We are in a very difficult situation with the state budget. However, I feel that both the government and I have prioritized teachers' salaries and working conditions. This is an area where we are not cutting back.»

«In addition, we increased teachers' salaries by 24 percent last year during the budgeting process. This year, teachers are the only ones with a growing salary fund, in addition to the differentiation fund and starting grants, as well as additional funds for transitioning to education in the Estonian language. The elimination of the tax hump, too, will significantly boost the incomes of teachers, rescuers, and police officers in 2025.»