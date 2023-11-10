Over 500 educational institutions participated in teachers' warning strike.

Reemo Voltri, chairman of the Estonian Education Personnel Union and leader of the country-wide strike, said that the result was very satisfactory, with a considerable participation rate and impressive support from various social groups.

«This should send a strong message to the government -- we must be taken into account! The situation in education is critical and needs solutions. Education lays the foundation for the success of any country, and investing in education is an investment in society,» Voltri said.

On Friday at 2 p.m., a tripartite meeting facilitated by the public conciliator was scheduled to take place in Tartu, with the participation of the Education Personnel Union, the Ministry of Education and Research, and the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities.