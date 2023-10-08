Balticconnector out of operation due to possible leak

The cause of the accident is not known, but the system operators will begin to investigate the circumstances of the incident as soon as possible, Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering said.

The halt of the Balticconnector does not affect the gas supply to Estonian consumers -- after the shutdown of the Balticconnector, gas reaches Estonian consumers from Latvia. Before the shutdown, the Balticconnector was operating from Finland to Estonia. Most of the gas coming from Finland transited on to Latvia.

The undersea section of the Balticconnector, from Paldiski in Estonia to Inkoo in Finland, is 77 kilometers long.