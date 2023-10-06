Estonian startup Eurora Solutions files for bankruptcy after raising tens of millions

In 2022, Eurora Solution OU announced to the public that investors had granted the company 37 million euros for development in a Series A round, a sum only previously attained by Starship Technologies. Founded in 2018 and engaged in developing customs technology based on artificial intelligence, Eurora received funds both from Estonia and abroad.

As recently as August of this year, Eurora, which employed 150 people, was hailed as one of the largest employers in the deep tech sector among Estonian startups. However, cracks in the company's operations had been visible for a while -- both Postimees and the business daily Aripaev had reported on Eurora's significant tax debts and founder Marko Lastik's legal troubles. This spring, it became public that Enterprise Estonia might demand back the 1.3 million euros given to the company. In September, the company announced layoffs for over a hundred employees.

In an unexpected twist, the Harju County Court confirmed that on Sept. 28, Eurora Solutions had filed for bankruptcy. Board member Kaie Hansson did not comment on what had happened to 40 million euros within just a year.