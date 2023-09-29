Transport Administration launches pilot to measure average vehicle speeds.

The director general of the Transport Administration, Priit Sauk, said that the purpose of the pilot project is to find out whether exceeding the average speed is a problem in Estonia.

«The study will be carried out using existing speed camera booths and the measuring systems installed in them,» said Sauk. «Our aim is to find new and effective measures to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatalities and injuries.»

The measurements will be done during daylight hours on a 4.4-kilometer section of the Tallinn-Narva road, kilometers 177.2-172.8, in the direction of Tallinn; on a 4.9-kilometer section of the Tallinn-Tartu road, kilometers 94.9-88.8, in the direction of Tallinn; on a 9-kilometer section of the Tallinn-Parnu road, kilometers 111.1-120.2, in the direction of Parnu; and on a 13-kilometer section of the Aasmae-Haapsalu road, kilometers 16.1-3.1, in the direction of Aasmae.

The locations where speeds are measured are indicated by road signs and information boards placed before the start of each section. The locations of the sections are also visible on the Tark Tee (Smart Road) app and on the website of the Transport Administration.