Kersti Kaljulaid leaves Alexela supervisory board due to gas imports from Russia.

According to AS Alexela, the company has been trying to find a solution for LPG gas supplies for a year and a half. In January, a replacement was found in the form of Kazakhstan, but cooperation with Kazakhstan ended in the summer due to the energy crisis in the country.

«Today, we are back to square one when it comes to the LPG gas we need in the food industry and agriculture. It is extremely regrettable that imports from Kazakhstan ended up being a temporary solution,» Marti Haal, chairman of the management board of Alexela, said. «Since it is not a sanctioned product in Europe or in Estonia, it is difficult to find solutions. It is difficult for an Estonian entrepreneur alone to do what European foreign policy has so far failed to do.»

LPG is used by local food producers, meaning it is a gas that is used, for example, in industries where there are no connections for the use of pipeline gas. Since it is an important energy source from the point of view of food security, for which there are currently no competitively priced alternatives, it is not a sanctioned product in Europe.