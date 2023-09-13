Estonia bans entry of Russian motor vehicles

In doing so, Estonia follows the additional interpretation of the sanctions against the Russian Federation published by the European Commission on Sept. 8, according to which motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the European Union.

«The sanctions against Russia have one aim -- to force the aggressor state to retreat to its borders. As the European Commission has just further clarified the existing sanctions and Estonia considers it necessary to use all means to raise the cost of the aggression for Russia, we have found, in consultation with the authorities of Latvia and Lithuania, that by jointly imposing sanctions we make the restrictions most efficient,» Estonia's Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets said.

The ban on entering Estonia with a motor vehicle applies regardless of the basis of its owner's or user's stay in Estonia or the EU.

Motor vehicles bearing Russian number plates are allowed to leave Estonia by crossing the external border or across the internal borders of the European Union.