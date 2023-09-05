Taxi association raises objections to Estonian monopoly in Latvia

«Analyzing the situation in the taxi sector, we see that Estonian companies have gained a dominant position and Road Transport Administration's decisions seem incomprehensible,» the association writes.

The organization notes that two Estonian companies -- Bolt and Forus -- control 99 percent of mobile app-based taxi services in Latvia and have been actively lobbying their business in Latvia while paying taxes in another country. Furthermore, since Bolt has become the dominant player on the Latvian taxi market, many Latvian taxi services providers have been forced out of business. These include Red Cab, SOS Taksi, Smile Taxi, Alviksa, Riga Taxi, Avoiss Taxi and Lady Taxi.

At the same time, the association says that getting license has become difficult for Latvian operators.