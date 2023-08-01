Special audit to be conducted in loss-making Nordica

According to preliminary data, the consolidated six-month turnover of Nordic Aviation Group, or Nordica and XFly, was 54.9 million euros and the loss for the reporting period totaled 7.2 million euros.

«The initiation of the special audit is motivated by the current situation, where Nordica`s financial performance has turned strongly negative in a very short period of time,» said the minister of climate, who by virtue of office performs the role of the general meeting of shareholders of Nordic Aviation Group. «In parallel with the actions aimed at turning the company around, we also want the supervisory board to identify the causes of the situation in the course of the independent special audit. The special audit must also identify what is behind the company's failure to meet its profitability targets,» the minister emphasized.

Therefore, on Aug. 1, Nordic Aviation Group started a process to turn the company around. An international consultancy company was hired, whose task is to turn the aviation company onto the path of profitability.