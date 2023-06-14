Russian border guards detain 2 Estonian logisticians who had mistakenly crossed border

The logisticians had arrived at the Saatse border crossing in southeastern Estonia to look at the border section where maintenance work is planned.

Two of the three logisticians, men aged 61 and 57, mistakenly crossed the border into Russian territory on an ATV. Russian border guards detained the men near the border crossing shortly before 3 p.m., spokespeople for the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board said.

The logisticians had mistakenly chosen a patrol road on the Russian side instead of an asphalt road on the Estonian side to move around in the area of the border crossing point. They were on the Russian side by a few meters at the time of detention.

During the detention, the logisticians did not resist, and Russian border guards did not use force on them.

«Today's incident was a human error. At the moment, we are doing everything we can to get our employees back to Estonia as soon as possible,» said Vallo Koppel, head of the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.