Central Criminal Police, Environmental Board investigating Olerex

«We have reason to believe that Olerex wanted to demonstrate that they had fulfilled the biofuel requirement with the fuel that arrived on the penultimate day of the year, but based on the collected evidence, there is suspicion that false information was provided. If this proves to be true, it would be a crime. Since the company had been repeatedly warned, Olerex was aware that failure to meet the requirement could result in a fine of up to 10 million euros. Therefore, the motive for providing false information may have been to avoid possible penalties, but we will investigate this in the criminal proceedings,» Raudsepp said.