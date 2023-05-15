Latvia, Estonia to sign memorandum on natural gas supplies in crisis situations

The memorandum of cooperation will be signed during the meeting of the prime ministers and the energy ministers of both countries.

Cudars said that the memorandum provides that in a situation when natural gas supplies are disrupted in the region due to technical or any other reasons, Latvia and Estonia can use the infrastructure built in Paldiski port to supply natural gas in the Baltic network.

In the coming two months the countries will also agree on the specific conditions for servicing supplies and gas vessels at the terminal.

As reported, Estonian Minister of Climate Kristen Michal said earlier that Estonia is planning to jointly use the liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in Paldiski and rent an LNG terminal together with Latvia, however, the plan is not intended as a state intervention in the market, but as a measure for preparedness in possible crisis situations enabling to supply both states with energy.

"We're preparing the contract with Latvia in case the situation in the gas market changes and supply difficulties emerge," Michal said, adding that the contract provides for the supply of natural gas by vessels after the completion of the LNG terminal at the Paldiski port.