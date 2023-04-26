Estonia to support development of Moldovan armed forces

The decision to support Moldova was made in June of last year, within the framework of which RKIK will purchase non-lethal equipment for the Moldovan armed forces.

The projects are part of the modernization process, which will strengthen the operational capacity of the Moldovan armed forces, accelerate the transition to European Union standards and interoperability, thereby improving the protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations. In addition, the projects will also strengthen Moldova's ability to participate in EU military missions and operations for ensuring the common security and defense policy.

"As an implementing agency, we have a good opportunity to contribute to international security with our skills and knowledge and, as the project leader, to grow into a competence center in the field of procurement in our region," RKIK director general Magnus-Valdemar Saar said.

In order to increase the endurance, stability and resilience of the defense sector of the Republic of Moldova, the European Commission allocated 40 million euros last year under the Peace Facility to strengthen the logistics, mobility, command and control systems, cyber defense, communication and surveillance systems of the armed forces of Moldova.