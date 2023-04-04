Estonian PM: Paying bonuses to Eesti Energia's managers not justified

Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann, in her capacity as the general meeting of shareholders of Eesti Energia, earlier on Thursday proposed that the Eesti Energia supervisory board review the plan for the payment of performance bonuses to the group's managers, citing shortcomings in the work of the board.

Kallas said she supports the finance minister's move.

"As the state, we are the owners of Eesti Energia and have formulated owner's expectations that should be manageable for Eesti Energia. Eesti Energia should be a part of the Estonian state and as such not work against the interests of the state. This list is very long, where Eesti Energia has acted against the interests of the state," Kallas told reporters at the government press conference on Thursday.

As an example, Kallas cited what she described as ineptness of the Eesti Energia power distribution subsidiary Elektrilevi in ​​eliminating power outages caused by a storm in Saaremaa in last December, as a result of which some households were without electricity for several weeks.

The premier also accused Eesti Energia of failing to solve the problem of cooling water supply for its Narva-based power plants.