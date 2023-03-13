FinMin: State budget to pose a challenge for new govt

«The suspension of the European rules made it possible. But the European rules reflect the minimum level necessary in Europe. Our region's recovery from COVID-19 was the fastest in Europe. The fact that an unrestricted fiscal policy could be planned for 2022 has been more of a 'lucky accident' for politicians. It was not due to European foresight about the outbreak of the Russian war, but rather due to the weakness of the Spanish, French and Italian economic conditions. It was a moment when Estonia's economic growth was among the highest in Europe,» he said.

All in all, according to Lattemae, the outgoing Riigikogu was able to make unusually unrestricted budgets.

«The price of the last coalition was a precedent-setting budget trajectory, because this was the wish of the majority of the parliamentary parties. The tendency to increase expenses was also noticeable in the promises made before the elections. While this time the Ministry of Finance assessed 407 expenditure promises, but only 22 revenue promises, then four years ago in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, there were also 22 revenue promises, but only 262 spending promises,» he said.