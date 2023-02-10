Traffic insurance issued to Estonian vehicles not valid in Russia, Belarus from June.

The green card is an international motor third party liability insurance policy that proves the validity of motor insurance in the third countries indicated on it.

«Thus, from June 1, a Russian or Belarusian vehicle must have a valid border insurance contract to enter Estonia and while driving here. It can be the border insurance of Estonia or another contracting country of the European Economic Area. Even if a Russian or Belarusian vehicle has a green card that expires on or after June 1, 2023, and Estonia is not crossed out on it, this green card will not be valid in Estonia from June 1, 2023,» LKF board member Lauri Potsepp said in a letter sent to the Finance Ministry and related institutions.

He explained that if a Russian or Belarusian vehicle causes damage in Estonia, the victim will receive compensation from the LKF.

Also, according to the changes, a green card issued to an Estonian vehicle will not be valid in Russia or Belarus from June 1, regardless of whether the respective countries have been crossed out on the green card form or not.

«Starting from the mentioned date, in order to drive an Estonian vehicle in Russia or Belarus, traffic insurance of the respective country is necessary. One can buy it, for example, at the border,» Potsepp said.