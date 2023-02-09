Cyber attacks against Estonian state institutions, companies continued in January

Other types of cyber attacks have not disappeared either -- phishing e-mails that try to imitate banks and e-mail service providers, such as online.ee, are still being sent to Estonian people. Websites imitating courier and logistics companies have also not disappeared.

«Scam websites and e-mails are of increasingly high quality, both linguistically and visually. It is increasingly difficult to determine whether a website is fake by its appearance. We advise people to pay attention to the website address. If an e-mail is sent from the address @riiia.ee or @ria.com, it should trigger an alert light. The same goes for website addresses. If the name of the website is sebbank.com or omnivapost.net, then someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes,» the expert said.