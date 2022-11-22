Russian gas heats Estonia’s homes this winter

A similar Russian gas race, albeit in a smaller extent, began across the Russian-Estonian, Russian-Finnish and Russian-Latvian border. On February 25, the day after the war began, gas began to moving from Russia to Värska for the first time this winter. By the beginning of April, 0.4 terawatt-hours worth of blood-tainted Russian gas had already been purchased that way.
Even earlier, already in the evening of the first day of war, the gas vendors’ wishes reversed the Estonia-Finland gas flow and Estonia began to pump gas from Finland. In the past, gas has moved rarely and in small quantities in this direction. However, the gas imported from Finland is also Russian as Finland has no gas production of its own. The data show that in March, import volume on the Finnish-Russian border increased dramatically: from the beginning of the war until April, Finland received 2.1 terawatt-hours worth of gas, or more than in January and February combined.
The gas traffic between Russia and Latvia also increased significantly in March. While 0.23 terawatt-hours worth of gas in January and 0.36 terawatt-hours in February flowed from the East to Latvia, Russian gas imports in March already reached nearly 0.9 terawatt-hours.
As a result of the huge gas race, the Baltic States and Finland had bought a total of 6.2 terawatt-hours worth of Russian gas by April 1. The price of that quantity was then 770 million euros. Most of it was spent on current consumption, as gas was no longer removed from the Latvian storage facility. On the contrary, because the delivery was so intensive, 2.3 terawatt-hours were put into storage. It can be used, for example, in the coming winter.