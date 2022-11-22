Russian gas heats Estonia’s homes this winter

According to the gas market experts who spoke to Postimees, there were two reasons for the sudden buying of gas. On the one hand, the buyers perceived the risk of Russian supplies being interrupted for political reasons. On the other hand, supplying gas was a reasonable move in March, business-wise.

The Russian gas party lasted until the beginning of April in the Baltic states. Then Lithuania, which had been the largest Baltic gas importer in March, announced that they would embargo Russian gas as the first European country. Although Estonia has not imposed a similar ban, no Russian gas has entered our pipelines directly after April.

However, this does not mean that buying Russian gas ended with March. They did use the handbrake in April, but as described above, gas flowed to Latvia from Russia all summer. Although the deliveries through Värska ended in March, Russian gas was imported to Estonia through Finland for a brief period in May. In total, it was done to the extent of 0.22 terawatt-hours; then Russia stopped deliveries to the Finns who refused to pay for it in rubles, and no more gas reached in the Estonian system across the Gulf of Finland.