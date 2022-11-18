Villager from Przewodów on the missile hits: two of my friends were killed

Despite the lack of information, journalists tried to cover what was happening as best they could. Photo: Madis Veltman

The authorities were willing to oblige to the journalists to the extent of opening the doors of the small local schoolhouse for them, where they could take shelter from the rain and cool wind, or if they wanted, even stay overnight. »It was decided today that only the locals can use the school building, so that they can be provided psychological aid there, but I have not seen any locals going there during the day," said TV journalist Jeglinski.

"I heard that there was supposed to be a crisis meeting for the local people and psychologists were sent here. Construction workers were also moving around, as several other nearby buildings were heavily damaged as a result of the explosion. Representatives of insurance companies also work here,» the TV journalist listed the most important events which had caught his eye.

The local authority remained calm