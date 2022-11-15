Rus.Postimees invites: conference «Can free Russian media change Russia?»

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, dozens of Russian media outlets have either shut down or been transferred abroad.

The editorial board of Rus.Postimees invites everyone to a conference where representatives of leading independent Russian-language publications will speak to discuss the Russian press outside of Russia. The participants will reflect on the journey that they have taken against the backdrop of the tragedy of the war and together they will take a look at the future of Russian-language media in the changing world.

The event will take place in Russian with simultaneous interpretation into Estonian.

Participants:

Tihhon Dzjadko, Editor-in-Chief of the Dožd television channel

Jevgenia Nazarets, Head of the Riga office of Radio Svoboda

Kirill Martynov, Editor-in-Chief of Novaya Gazeta Europe

Sergei Metlev, Editor-in-Chief of the Russian-language editions of Postimees

Vadim Radionov, co-founder of the YouTube channel I Grjanul Grem («И грянул Грэм»)

The discussion will focus on the following questions:

Can and would Russian-language media outside of Russia influence the situation in Russia?

Do they need to deal with the organisation of emigrants?

How is communication with the host countries established?

Does Russian-language media outside of Russia want to integrate into the context of the host country?

How do they respond to accusations of arrogance and lack of understanding of local realities?

Do they experience any changes during their stay in the host country?

What development strategies do the Russian refugee media develop for themselves?