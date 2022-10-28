MP was caught having taken inappropriate photos of a minor

“It was and is clear that in the interests of the children, all parents must turn to experts and investigators in similar cases.”

Although Mägi-Rohtmets's client's case was initially handled by another lawyer, the attorney-at law confirmed that even when he came to her a few months later, the client had found it difficult to even talk about the issue.

“It was an extraordinary lawsuit, and as a lawyer I am very satisfied that we were able to take the matter to court. As a professional, I am sorry that I cannot talk about it in practice, but it is more important that the client got what was possible through the court,” said the attorney-at-law.

Mägi-Rohtmets added that the court proceedings have ended and he cannot say exactly what the solution was. "With the court decision (judicial compromise - ed.), Marko Mihkelson was obliged to do something and was forbidden to do something in the future. Since it is not possible for the client or the bailiff to check whether Marko Mihkelson has complied with the court’s ruling, we can only hope for the best and keep our fingers crossed.”