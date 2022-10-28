MP was caught having taken inappropriate photos of a minor

“Using the main criteria of this method, which are consent, voluntariness, equality, age appropriateness, background suitability, effect on self-esteem, we can place them in different assessment categories and evaluate what it is about and how to react to the situation. If the evaluation result leaves the green area, the situation must be taken more seriously.”
Frank admitted that it is common in the sexual behavior of children that they do not yet know how to do things correctly – for example, he brought up asking for consent. “But adults also do not know how to behave properly towards other adults and children, or they behave in an unacceptable manner.”
Rocky road to publication
Postimees received a tip about the case of Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, already in the middle of December last year. After the complaints had been sent to the editorial office, the journalist immediately contacted Mihkelson by phone; the latter did not explicitly confirm or deny the original information and emphasized the need to carefully follow the rules of ethics when dealing with the issue.
“I honestly do not know what you are talking about, what lawsuit?” the MP asked first and requested the editors to contact him in writing. However, Mihkelson did not send answers to the questions and instead turned to the editor-in-chief at the time to prevent the story from being published. The story remained at the bottom of the drawer for a while.
However, in March of this year, the journalist received a call from a police investigator who asked him to appear at the police station to give a statement. As it appeared, the committee chairman had turned to the authorities to find out who was the anonymous person who approached Postimees on the issue. However, a journalist is not obliged to disclose the sources. Criminal proceedings were initiated to investigate.