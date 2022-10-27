Estonia’s home Internet speed is lower than in Russia or Moldova

Another telecom hit, Elisa, did not answer the questions by the time the page went to print.
However, according to IT experts, home internet in Estonia is slow because there is no serious competition in the market, which would force telecom companies to increase speeds and lower their prices. If, for example, 1 Gb/s Internet in Latvia costs 18–21 euros per month, one cannot get a ten times slower connection from Elisa and Telia at that price in Estonia. For a gigabit connection, one has to pay our two telecom giants 70-72 euros, while in Finland, DNA provides an internet connection with this speed for 35 euros.
“We cannot comment on the pricing of other countries and the related nuances, such as the investments made, the nationwide availability of the service, the technologies used or the quality. We also do not know how much state or local government aid and other support measures have been used to build networks in other countries,” explained the head of Telia's private customer unit.
A newcomer
In Estonia, too, it is possible to get a gigabit connection at home for less than 40 euros. But that is only available to those who live in Saku or Kohila municipalities, where the new service provider Apollo TV started offering superfast internet this summer.