Estonia’s home Internet speed is lower than in Russia or Moldova

An experienced internet user probably knows that if the internet speed does not seem quite right, it is a good idea to visit the speedtest.net website to check it. Since tens of millions of users around the world go to this website to measure their speed, conclusions can be drawn about the internet speeds of different countries based on the collected information. Unfortunately, Estonia's results are anything but worthy of an IT country. While we rate 33rd in the category of mobile data communication, the median result of a home fixed connection (57 Mbit/s) only ranks 64th in the table. All our neighboring countries are in higher places and there are no differences between months.