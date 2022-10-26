Deadline brought forward: Estonia bans in December any oil import from Russia

“Taking into account the fact that the Riigikogu declared Putin's regime terrorist and the war has entered a new and bloodier phase, the government made a principled decision last week, and I hope that a formal decree will also be made. This means shortening the transition period: from December 5, the transit of Russian oil and oil products in Estonia must be completely stopped," the foreign minister assured.

Reinsalu does not deny that the decision has been boosted by very important and additional information that has come from the press and through Postimees. “This is definitely valuable information for making the decision," he said.

Does Estonia have a plan to take the initiative on a pan-European basis and act to shorten the transition period?

“A genocidal war against humanity cannot have a transitional period. Children are dying, people are being killed and we say that we have a three month transition period dealing with a criminal regime?”, Reinsalu said. “Estonia will take this step, implement the ban from the beginning of December, and hopefully the government will support it on Thursday.”

Reinsalu confirmed that on behalf of the Republic of Estonia, he has also sent the proposal for the introduction of a new sanctions package to the European Commission, so that the energy sanctions would be applied to both Russian gas and oil without delay and comprehensively.