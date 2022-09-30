Razor wire removed from the Russian border awaits its fate

The residents of Setomaa observed that the removal of the temporary border barrier made of razor wire at the winding border section near Tiirhanna-Vinski-Marinova southeast of the village of Obinitsa began about half a year after its installation, in April and May.

The participants in the Okas (Spike) refresher training exercise last November installed razor wire at the southeastern border of Estonia on nearly 40 kilometers, of which some six kilometers have been cleared of it by now, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced.

The reason for removing the razor wire is not that the working dog Vico injured its paws while detaining two suspicious persons there or that a female elk calf that entered Estonia from Russia this winter died of injuries caused by the wire. PPA representatives, supported by the Defense League, removed the razor wire from the sections where the construction of border will soon begin.

However, forester Üllar Tamm, a member of the Setomaa municipal council, has noticed while driving around in his home region that the construction has not yet begun in a number of sections where the temporary border barrier has been removed.