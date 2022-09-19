An old law raises the salary of top civil servants

The law stipulates that the salaries of senior civil servants increase every year in April according to the receipt of the pension insurance part of the social tax of the previous year, i.e. salary growth and inflation. Eighty percent of the increase is due to the previous year's salary increase and 20 percent to the price increase.

As of now, it is not possible to accurately estimate the salary change of high-ranking civil servants, but Postimees calculated the magnitudes based on the latest available data. Since there is only eight months of wage growth data from 2022, we used their comparison with the same period last year to calculate the percentages.

Significant increase

According to the calculations, the president of the Republic, the chairman of the Riigikogu, the prime minister and the chairman of the Supreme Court will receive the biggest salary increase. Their salary will increase by 1,024 euros, i.e. in the future they will earn 8,326 euros and 95 cents. Epp-Mare Kukemelk, a representative of the president's office, told Postimees that the president and senior civil servants cannot change the existing laws, including those concerning their own salaries. This right belongs to the parliament as the legislator.