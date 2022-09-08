Russian citizens with tourist visa can only dream of the Baltic border

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) assured Postimees that he had reached a common understanding with his colleagues, which will now be presented to national governments.

"We wish that our governments would, as soon as possible, make decisions within their competence and according to their laws, stop the possibility for citizens of the Russian Federation to enter the country if they come with the so-called tourist visa,” Reinsalu explained.

But when would the Baltic states be closed for the Russian tourists?

"There will be a certain transitional period, about a week, so that it would be possible to adapt to the new rule. Our goal would be to enforce the visa ban in the second half of September; the specific dates depend on the governments' decisions," Reinsalu stated.

It has previously been pointed out that possible exemptions from the visa ban would concern truck drivers, diplomats, border crossers traveling for family or humanitarian reasons. Reinsalu did not confirm the specific list.

“Largely if would be the same catalog of exceptions as the principle of issuing visas, which has been in force since the spring. Now a similar exception will apply to whomever we allow into the country,” Reinsalu explained.