Police chief Vaher: Estonia has fewer police officers than ever before

According to Vaher, there are no regional differences and recruiting new police officers is difficult everywhere in Estonia. However, according to experts in the field who spoke to Postimees, Southeast Estonia and its border areas stand out as the most problematic region. On the other hand, in East Viru County it has been possible to prevent a deeper crisis with salaries several hundred euros higher than in the other “outlying areas”.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets has set the goal that in four years the salary of rescue workers and police officers could rise to 1.2 of the average salary in Estonia. In PPA, the salary of a police officer is 400 euros short of the goal. In addition to everything else, PPA will be hit by a budget cut of two million next year, and 25 percent inflation cannot be ignored either. “Due to internal changes, we were able to raise the salary of employees by an average of five percent in August, but this 75-euro increase in the salary of a patrol police officer is far from serious considering the rate of inflation,” Vaher said.

Twice as many officers from the academy