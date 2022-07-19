A loophole in the Medicines Act annoys the chronically ill

Two and a half years ago, the Health Insurance Fund proposed to amend the law so that the chronically ill would not have to pay more than the spirit of the law provides. However, the Ministry of Social Affairs has not responded to this proposal.

Rocaltrol and L-Thyroxine, drugs for hypothyroidism and parathyroid gland dysfunction, should be, but are not 100% reimbursable. Why is this so?

Sander Rajamäe, the spokesperson of the Health Insurance Fund, noted that the drugs Rocaltrol and L-Thyroxin are the only oral drugs sold in Estonia with similar active ingredient content, and the price limits for them have been set according to the price of the cheapest reference country.

"The prices of the mentioned drugs in the main reference countries are more favorable than those in Estonia, but the representatives of the holder of the marketing license for the drug have not considered it possible to lower the retail prices, due to which the patients experience the gap between the retail prices and the established top prices,” Rajamäe said.