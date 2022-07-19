A loophole in the Medicines Act annoys the chronically ill

Should the law be changed in this case? Rajamäe replied that the Health Insurance Fund has made a proposal to the Ministry of Social Affairs that, with the approval of the Medicines Committee, the existing price agreements could be continued if necessary, instead of establishing the limit price of the reference countries.
"Until now, the Health Insurance Fund has not received feedback,” Rajamäe summed up.
Rajamäe noted that the Health Insurance Fund has sent the corresponding proposal to the Ministry of Social Affairs two and a half years ago, on December 30, 2019. “It is known that it was discussed during 2020, but we have no information about further progress. At that time, the pharmaceutical department of the Ministry of Social Affairs dealt with it,” he commented.
Katrin Pudersell, chief specialist of the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Health Insurance Fund, said that the reference country price caps for the drugs under discussion are established for Rocaltrol based on the prices in Latvia and for L-Thyroxin according to prices in Slovakia. Mark-ups of medicines permitted in Estonia are added to that.
A significant amount over year
“The patient therefore has to pay an additional 2.99 euros per package for Rocaltrol and 2.46 or 2.47 euros for L-Thyroxine, depending on the package. In general, these amounts remain in the same order of magnitude for most drugs for which the price cap of the reference country has been established,” Pudersell said.