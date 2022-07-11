Renovated main street of Haapsalu claimed its first victim

She hopes that the Haapsalu city government will compensate her follow-up treatment because she has not recovered during the month spent on sick leave – her hearing has deteriorated and her nose has not grown back into the correct shape.

The crosswalks on the main street of Haapsalu do not meet the regulation issued by the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology in the summer of 2018, which stipulates requirements for buildings arising from the special needs of people with disabilities. According to the regulation, it is not allowed to use natural stones, cobblestones or other uneven stones with wide and deep joints on the crosswalks.

Innar Mäesalu, Deputy Mayor of Haapsalu, says that the purpose of the rough stones is to reduce the speed of the cyclists and to warn motor vehicle drivers that they are approaching the crossing area.