The coalition hopes to reach an agreement by the beginning of next week. «We are all waiting for a quick solution»

«We have no problems with the family benefits. Either amount suits us – however, the Reform Party and Isamaa have differences,» said Läänemets. Whether it would be 600 euros or 700 euros. As for the energy subsidies, Läänemets believes that very good agreements have been reached. Regarding the family benefits which, according to Kallas, have been the so-called large chunk of the ruling coalition negotiations, the Reform Party is ready to make compromises, while Isamaa continues to demand the maximum.

An agreement could have been reached early morning

Could it happen that the three political parties have received their answers to their questions by the beginning of next week? According to Seeder, considering the issues left for discussion, the coalition may be born by the beginning of next week. «It need not but could. We have discussed these matters quite long, thoroughly and in detail. We also tried to write things down and understand things in the same way, so that there would be no arguments later,» said Seeder. «I cannot predict it exactly. The budget framework and the cost of the coalition agreement are, of course, open, they will also take some time,» said the chairman of Isamaa.