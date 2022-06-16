Drinking increases in Estonia in recent years

The action plan adopted in Geneva includes six spheres together with the activities which the WHO Secretariat and the countries would have to carry out. Estonia has also supported the drafting of this plan.

The Green Book is undergoing a refresher course

Anneli Sammel, head of the alcohol and tobacco department of the Institute for Health Development, told Postimees that the Green Book on Alcohol Policy is a very important document and the measures and policies agreed upon according to it have not lost their relevance to this day. “It is obvious that without clear guidelines in different areas, alcohol consumption would not have decreased,” she emphasized.

The implementation of the alcohol policy and regulatory measures helped bring total consumption per capita to 10.0 liters by 2018 – 4.8 liters less than in 2007. “Unfortunately, the decline has stopped in recent years and has been replaced by a slight increase,” Sammel said.