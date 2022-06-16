Drinking increases in Estonia in recent years

Heli Laarman, Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs, told Postimees that the 75th Assembly in May, where Estonia was represented by the then Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center Party), had adopted the strategy already back in 2010. It aims to significantly reduce morbidity and mortality from alcohol abuse, as well as social problems.
According to Laarman, the strategy sets out the principles which should guide the development of alcohol policy, as well as the ten main spheres through which countries would achieve a reduction in morbidity and deaths due to alcohol abuse.
The measures planned in these spheres are also presented in the Green Book published in Estonia in 2014, which Laarman describes as a comprehensive approach to alcohol policy. The book mediates measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as restricting the availability and promotion of alcohol, preventing the use of illicit alcohol, preventing drunk driving, expanding treatment and counseling for alcohol dependence, etc.
“Illness and premature deaths caused by excessive drinking are preventable,” Laarman said. “According to the health profile of the Estonian state, 39 percent of deaths in 2019 were related to changeable risk behavior – unbalanced diet, tobacco, alcohol, lack of physical activity, with 8 percent being caused by alcohol consumption.” According to her, alcohol policy can achieve results if it is consistent.