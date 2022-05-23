Millions are spent but women give birth when they feel like it

Kroon says that all family models should be appreciated. «I am in favor of the cohabitation act, let them also accept that I live alone,» she says.

Kroon currently receives 139 euros a month from the state, of which 120 euros is child benefit for two children and 19 euros is single parent's support. When a third child is born, the benefit increases to 539 euros under the current law.

Kroon thinks that it would be reasonable to increase the support for the first and second child to one hundred euros and the single parent support to 60 euros. «It would help a lot if the kindergarten was free,» says Kroon. «One hobby group could be free for every child.»

Being a mother today requires endless calculation. For example, if the fifth child had been born half a year earlier, Kroon would have received a speed bonus from the state, i.e. the «mother's salary» in the same amount as with the fourth child. «Before the birth of my fourth child, I worked hard and had a good salary,» says Kroon.

Now, however, the «mother's salary» is based on the minimum wage, because the gap between two children was too long in the state’s opinion. The maternity benefit speed bonus was 30 months until 2020; currently it is 36 months.

The children’s benefit has not been increased for three years

The children’s benefits bill, the adoption of which would result in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ resignation, according to her promise, contains two parts. The first will increase the benefit for the first and second child from 60 to 100 euros from February 1, 2023. Children’s benefit has remained unchanged for three years, while the cost of living has increased by 20 percent since then.

The second part of the bill increases the support for families with many children from 300 to 700 euros. The covering letter to the bill justifies the steep rise with the statement that life has become more expensive.

The children’s benefits increasing act was initiated last week by 55 members of the Riigikogu, including members of all parliamentary parties except for the Reform Party. «In the conditions of shocking price increase, the bill offers families with children a sense of security, supports positive birth rate and helps to preserve the Estonian people and Estonian culture,» said Center’s Jaanus Karilaid when initiating the bill last week. Karilaid has two children.

There are 158,000 families in Estonia with one or two children receiving child support. There are 23,000 families with three to six children. The number of families with seven or more children is 126.

It will take about 114 million euros a year to increase the support for the first and second child, and approximately 113 million euros a year to increase the support for families with many children.