The EKRE border treaty proposal, legally stillborn, failed politically as well.

EKRE representative Henn Põlluaas stated in the covering letter of the bill that the Russian federation has not recognized the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia in any statement or international act since the concluding of the 2005 agreement. On the contrary, it has repeatedly accused Estonia of creating unfriendly atmosphere in a situation where Russia holds in its illegal possession approximately 5.2 percent of the territory of the Republic of Estonia.

“By withdrawing its signature, Estonia would issue a strong judgment of Russia’s aggressive policy of conquest and constant threatening of its neighbors. This move would create an opportunity to bring Russia to the negotiating table and making the continuing validity of the Tartu Peace Treaty the starting point of the talks,” Põlluaas said.

Twenty-eight members (EKRE and Isamaa members) voted in favor of the proposal while 53 voted against it.

Out of the members officially present seven abstained from voting – Kaido Höövelson (KE – Center), Mihhail Korb (KE), Kalvi Kõva (Social Democratic Party – SDE), Helmen Kütt (SDE), Lauri Läänemets (SDE), Sven Sester (Isamaa), Vilja Toomast (Reform Party – RE).

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee (RE), explained the coalition’s opposition primarily with the legal considerations cited by the Ministry of Foreign affairs. He admitted that the Riigikogu cannot continue with the ratification due to the intensification of the war on February 24.

Mihkelson also emphasized the importance of adhering to the international law. “Estonia’s own little nuclear weapon is the international law, adhering to the international law, acting according to it and maintaining credibility among partners and allies according to it,” Mihkelson said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the signature cannot be withdrawn without a resolution of ratification

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced its opinion of the bill. Kerli Veski, Director General of the Legal Department, emphasized in her letter that since the border treaty has not been submitted to the Riigikogu for ratification, the signature cannot be revoked. The only thing Estonia can do is to submit it to the Riigikogu for ratification or refusal to ratify. After that the parliament would decide whether or not Estonia would become a party to the treaty.

"Neither the Vienna Convention on the law of international treaties nor the Foreign Relations Act, which governs the procedure for international agreements, recognize the withdrawal or revocation of signature from an international agreement,” Veski noted.