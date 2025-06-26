ILMAR RAAG Let's debunk some myths – the Crimea scenario would not work on Estonia

Since 2014, variations of the Crimea scenario have been played out everywhere around the world. This has also been done in Estonia. The most crucial point of choice lies in the use of time. If the government knows that it can isolate a potential hybrid seizure of territory, it can also freeze the conflict, as is usually done in a hostage crisis. However, if a hybrid seizure cannot be isolated and it can be assumed that the hybrid attackers can constantly resupply themselves from across the border, then it is better to counter-attack immediately, because there is nothing to lose. This is precisely the argument used today to criticize Ukraine's actions in 2014 in Donbas, where they rather tried to negotiate with Russian special forces and wasted too much time. (This is not my argument, and let's not dwell on it here.)