Estonia registers co to build military explosives plant

Hexest Materials AS is initially fully state-owned, but a strategic investor is expected to be brought in later, likely from the European explosives or munitions sector.

The company has a three-strong supervisory board. Its chairman is Henry Uljas, CEO of Bioforce Group, with board members Merle Kurvits, CEO of Operail, and Indrek Sirp, special adviser for defense industry development at the Ministry of Defense.

The supervisory board's goal is to appoint a permanent management board member as quickly as possible through a competitive process. Until then, the CEO's duties are being carried out by Tõnis Tamme, partner and sworn advocate at law firm Triniti.